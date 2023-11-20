30 minutes ago

Daniel Amartey, currently playing in Turkey, has been deemed unfit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros following a late fitness assessment.

The player suffered a suspected hamstring injury during the game against Madagascar on Friday, forcing him to leave the field prematurely. Subsequently, he was excluded from training in Moroni on Sunday.

Despite MRI scans showing no apparent injury, Amartey's clinical progress, closely monitored by the medical team, has been sluggish.

This slow recovery has regrettably made him unavailable for selection in the Black Stars' lineup for the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The former Leicester City player, who initially started in the opening game in Kumasi, was replaced by Kasim Nuhu.