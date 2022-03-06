3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey put in a solid performance on Saturday afternoon as his Leicester City side defeated a much improved Leeds United side 1-0.

Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes's second-half strike secured Leicester a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds, who have now lost their last five Premier League matches, did make an encouraging start under their new boss in the first game since Marcelo Bielsa's sacking. Dan James found space in behind the Leicester defence and drilled a low shot across goal, forcing Kasper Schmeichel to tip away.

Schmeichel then saved with his feet to deny Jack Harrison after a quick break from James before Rodrigo blazed over the crossbar from a decent position as chances continued to come, and go, for Marsch's side.

Leeds' leaky defence had come under the microscope in the final weeks of Bielsa's reign - they conceded 20 times in their final six matches under the Argentine. Their shortcomings at set-pieces this season have also been highlighted regularly and they were almost undone from a corner, but Wilfred Ndidi headed straight at Ilian Meslier as the teams went in at the break goalless.

Leeds continued to dominate after the interval as Leicester needed Schmeichel to keep the scores level. The Denmark international was alert to keep out Rodrigo's near-post header and then he made himself big to deny Raphinha from close range.

However, after all the Leeds pressure, they fell behind in the 67th minute against the run of play.

In what was Leicester's first real threatening move of the half, Barnes exchanged passes with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho before coolly slotting across Meslier with a first-time finish.

It proved to be the only goal of the game and after victory, Leicester move sit 12th in the Premier League table after a third straight win.