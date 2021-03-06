2 hours ago

Daniel Amartey was the hero as he netted a late header to give his side all three points just as it looked like the game was heading for a draw.

Leicester ended their winless Premier League run as Daniel Amartey’s late goal saw them come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

The Foxes were looking to avoid making it four games without a win but went behind in the 10th minute through Adam Lallana’s first goal for the Seagulls.

Neal Maupay saw a second chalked off for offside and Leicester improved in the second half, with Kelechi Iheanacho finishing off Youri Tielemans’ fine pass to equalise.

The points looked set to be shared until the 87th minute, when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez came for a corner, completely missed it and Amartey nodded in.

The result lifted Leicester above Manchester United, at least until the derby against Premier League leaders City on Sunday.

Amartey's stooping low header into the empty net is only his second Premier League goal the last coming 1,540 days ago.