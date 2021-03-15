3 hours ago

In what is rather a miraculous drama of fate, forcefully retired Auditor General of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelovo has been appointed by the European Union Commission as part of its broad team of External Auditors who monitor and audit EU grants and funding support to outside agencies and countries around the world.

The appointment was confirmed to MyNewsGh.com by credible sources in Ghana’s EU office who said they can’t yet confirm which countries or EU partner agencies Domelevo will he assigned to audit as that does not lay in their ambit here in Ghana.

We were however hinted that he could be assigned auditing roles for EU-Government of Ghana projects giving his wide level of local experience and familiarity with Ghanaians issues. “But this is not assured”.

MyNewsGh.com learnt the EU entered into negotiations with the Auditor General not because he was facing woes in his work in Ghana but because he was due for retirement “at the time we approached him with a contract offer and this is not new”.

The EU says it offers such consultancy contract opportunities on “approach basis” for retired Civil servants especially Judges, Auditors and Security personnel in Immigration, military, police and intelligence in African nations where the EU has an interest in order to facilitate its work all on the record.

This will not be the first time Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelovo is working with an external body as he has a rich experience working on World Bank Auditing projects and has worked in Tanzania and Zimbabwe on various external initiatives.

Mr. Daniel Domelevo holds an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School. He is also a professional accountant and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana since 1992.

His expertise in Public Financial Management (PFM) includes a proven track record serving in several senior staff roles for the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Ghana for over 18 years.

Prior to his appointment as the Auditor General for the Republic of Ghana and the head of Ghana’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), Daniel Domelevo held numerous positions including Senior Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank.

While working at the World Bank, he was responsible for the PFM project in Malawi and Zimbabwe.

He has also worked as the Chief Accountant for the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (now TV3).

In December 2016, he was appointed as Auditor General for the Republic of Ghana. He succeeded Mr Richard Quartei Quartey, who retired after 7 years of service (2009-2016).

He was ordered by President Akufo-Addo to proceed on accumulated leave last year prior to the election and was forcefully retired when he resumed work with only 3 months to go. The presidency claimed he had retired and was born in 1960 instead of 1961.

Domelovo continues to enjoy wide support both home and abroad as Ghana’s anti corruption fighter who was barred from doing his work.

