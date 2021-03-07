38 minutes ago

Former Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Domelevo and his family are heading to Christ The King Catholic Church in Accra for a Thanksgiving Mass.

This was after President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed him to proceed on retirement.

The service is to thank God for Mr. Domelovo's successful end of service to the country.

"The family and well wishers of Mr. Daniel Domelevo, respectfully invite you to a Thanksgiving Mass for successful end of service to mother Ghana," an invitation card sighted by Ghanaguardian.com read.

It added that the event is scheduled at 4.00pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the President directed Mr. Domelevo to go on retirement.

This happened barely 16 hours after he returned from his 167-day accumulated leave.

The directive, according to a statement signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, stems from an indication by the Audit Service Board that Mr Domelevo has exceeded the eligible age to remain in the workforce.