Daniel Duncan-Williams has taken to Twitter to apologize to his father Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams for his behaviour that sparked a lot of conversation about the Man of God.

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams a few weeks ago reportedly relapsed when he took to social media to share nudes of himself.

After a few days, Daniel was sectioned and was reportedly receiving healthcare.

The apology posted on Twitter shows Daniel being remorseful for his actions. He apologized to his father for falsely accusing him. He later called his dad the best father anyone could wish for.

The Apology reads, “Dear daddy @ArchbishopNick i would to Humbly apologize for the false accusations… You are the best father anyone could ever wish for. Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations.”

