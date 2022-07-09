3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has started training with his new teammates at German Bundesliga side Freiburg.

The midfielder who had a tedious time with Ghana as he played at the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic before he was released so was handed an extended holiday.

He joined his new teammates for pre-season training this week and will be hoping to kick the ground running.

Kofi Kyereh had been the subject of interest from a lot of clubs in the Bundesliga as Freiburg beat off competition from a lot of clubs for the signature of the Ghanaian.

The FC St. Pauli midfielder was a delight to watch last season for his side as he pushed their promotion which eventually faltered.

Kyereh was previously linked with Mainz and Werder Bremen too, but the latter dropped out of the race,

St. Pauli will receive around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games through the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old Ghana international joined St. Pauli from Wehen Wiesbaden ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. In his two seasons with the Boys in Brown he made a total of 67 competitive appearances and was involved in 43 goals (22 goals, 21 assists).

Kyereh also made the step up to international football during this time and has since played twelve times for Ghana.