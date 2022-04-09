2 hours ago

Ghana and St Pauli FC attacker Daniel Kofi Kyereh is the form of his life as he netted his 11th goal of the season for his side in their 1-1 drawn game against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga II at the the Millerntor Stadium.

Kofi Kyereh gave his side the lead on the stroke of half time with a well taken strike to hand his side the advantage.

Werder Bremen hit back in the second half as Niclas Fullkrug pulled parity for his team in the 58th minute.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as the spoils was shared between the promotion chasing sides.

The goal is Kofi Kyereh's 11th of the campaign with 9 assists in 26 matches this season with his side third on the Bundesliga II table with promotion in sight.

He was part of the squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and was perhaps the only bright spot in the team.

Kofi Kyereh also played a part as Ghana secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria via the away goal rule.