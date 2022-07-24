6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his debut goal for his new side SC Freiburg in their pre-season-friendly game against French side Strasbourg which ended 3-3.

The midfielder who joined the Bundesliga side this summer had been troubled by a niggling injury but has regained his fitness and featured for his side scoring on his debut.

He scored a few minutes after joining the game from the bench to earn his side a draw as Freiburg scored twice but conceded three goals.

The Ghanaian showed his predatory instincts from midfield as he headed home the leveler o make it 3-3 for his side moments after coming on.

Compatriot Alexander Djiku played for Strasbourg after his failed move to TSG Hoffenheim.

Kofi Kyereh had been the subject of interest from a lot of clubs in the Bundesliga as Freiburg beat off competition from a lot of clubs for the signature of the Ghanaian.

The former FC St. Pauli midfielder was a delight to watch last season for his side as he pushed their promotion which eventually faltered.

Kyereh was previously linked with Mainz and Werder Bremen too, but the latter dropped out of the race,

St. Pauli will receive around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games through the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old Ghana international joined St. Pauli from Wehen Wiesbaden ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. In his two seasons with the Boys in Brown he made a total of 67 competitive appearances and was involved in 43 goals (22 goals, 21 assists).

Kyereh also made the step up to international football during this time and has since played twelve times for Ghana.