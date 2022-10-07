1 hour ago

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored his first-ever goal in the Europa League for his German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on Thursday in their 2-0 win over French side Nantes.

Despite not having Christian Streich on the sidelines, SCF stepped up their performance in the second half and earned a deserved 2-0 victory over FC Nantes thanks to goals from Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in the 48 minute and Vincenzo Grifo in the 72nd minute.

Michael Gregoritsch got the first real chance of the game after just three minutes when his close-range effort was saved by Nantes keeper Albert Lafont.

It was after three minutes when the Austrian put Freiburg 1-0 up against Mainz last weekend. That was the last proper opportunity for a while in what was a cagey opening phase of the game. Nantes, who are currently 16th in Ligue 1, certainly set their focus on their defending in the first stages of the fixture and closed down the spaces well.

It wasn’t until the 22nd minute before Philip Lienhart took Freiburg’s next shot on goal, as he tried to head home from Christian Günter’s corner. By this point, SCF’s top scorer Michael Gregoritsch had already left the pitch. After trying to get a shot away, Gregoritsch took a blow to the pelvis, and despite trying to continue, he needed to be substituted off after 20 minutes, with Nils Petersen coming on in his place.

The ‘Canary Birds’ were well organised, strong in the tackle and temporarily controlled the game after the half-hour mark. However, it was the hosts who continued to have the chances, with Alban Lafont having to pull out a top save to keep out Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s deflected shot (32’).

Ritsu Doan made the most of a misplaced pass by Nantes’ Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella and won the ball before playing it to Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who got his first European goal for SC just five days after opening his Bundesliga account.

As good as the finish was, it was supplemented by a graceful backflip as the 26-year-old acrobatically celebrated giving the home side the lead.