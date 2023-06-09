11 minutes ago

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been selected as the referee for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Guinea and Egypt.

The match will take place at the Grand stadium in Marrakech on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 19:00.

Laryea will be supported by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey as Assistant II, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy as Assistant Referee II, and Charles Benle Bulu as the Fourth Official. Aboulkacem Abdellah from Morocco will serve as the Match Commissioner for the game.

Other officials involved in the match include Mamadou Haidara from Mali as the Referee Assessor, Noureddine Sibaoueih from Morocco as the Medical Officer, and Wafae Bekkouch from Morocco as the Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator.

With such a capable team of officials, the Guinea vs Egypt qualifier promises to be an intense and well-officiated encounter. Both teams will be vying for a crucial victory as they seek to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.