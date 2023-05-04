33 minutes ago

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will referee the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semifinal 1st leg tie between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Daniel will be assisted by Soulaimane Amaldine from Comoros (Assistant I), compatriot Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant II) and Lamin Jammeh from the Gambia (Fourth Official).

The 1st leg match will be played at Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey have been very active in recent times having officiated in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.