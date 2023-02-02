33 minutes ago

Ghanaian referees have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for this month’s Champions League match between Al Merrikh of Sudan and Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The quartet are, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea - Centre Referee, Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey – (Assistant I), Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official).

Other officials include:

Michel Gasingwa – Match Commissioner - Rwanda

Aboubacar Doumbouya - Referee Assessor - Guinea

Baraka Kizuguto - General Coordinator - Tanzania

Jamil Bawalaggana Mpagi Bawalaggana Sewanyana - Security Officer - Uganda.

The match is scheduled for Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 15H00.

Daniel Laryea and Kwesi Brobbey Acheampong are part of the referees for the ongoing Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria.