Daniel Laryea and Roland Nii Dodoo are among the referees for the upcoming TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The two Ghanaian referees will perform different roles at the Youth Championship that is slated for the North African country from Sunday, February 19 to Sunday, March 11, 2023.

Daniel Laryea who recently officiated at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria 2022 as an Assistant Video Assistant Referee (Assistant VAR) has been elevated to a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at this tournament while Roland Nii Dodoo works as an Assistant Referee.

Roland Nii Dodoo is currently in Egypt preparing for the Tournament - as Daniel Laryea is set to depart this weekend.

Daniel Laryea and five other Referees will work as Video Assistant Referees (VAR) as Roland Nii Dodoo concentrates on his Assistant Referee duties during the tournament.

The CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will also double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup that would be held in Indonesia. The top four teams from this championship will qualify for the World Cup.

The Black Satellites of Ghana were the defending champions, having won their 4th title in 2021, but will not defend the title after failing to qualify for this year’s tournament.