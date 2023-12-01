4 hours ago

Forward Daniel Lomotey etched his name in history by scoring Medeama Sporting Club's first-ever goal in the CAF Champions League.

The former WAFA star achieved this milestone during the match against CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Lomotey's historic goal came in the final minute of the first half, leveling the score for the Ghanaian champions.

This momentous achievement added to the excitement of the encounter after Abdelraouf Benguit had given CR Belouizdad the lead with a controversial penalty in the 39th minute.

Daniel Lomotey, who had previous experience with CR Belouizdad during his time with the Algerian club ES Setif, joined Medeama at the beginning of the current campaign.

In a thrilling turn of events, Kamaradini Mamudu scored a stoppage-time winner for Medeama, securing their first-ever win in the CAF Champions League.

This victory follows Medeama's impressive start to the competition with a 3-0 win against record champions Al Ahly in their opening match.

With three points in the bag, Medeama now sets its sights on further success in the CAF Champions League, building on the historic contributions of players like Daniel Lomotey.