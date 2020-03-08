4 hours ago

Plans by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to place a ban on importation of salvaged vehicles into the country, has been criticised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Daniella Mathias believes the move will render hundreds of thousands of artisans such as local mechanics, sprayers, welders, spare parts dealers and other craftspersons jobless.

She said the activities of artisans businesses within the automotive value chain have over the years contributed hugely to the GDP growth of the country hence the Akufo-Addo government would not be fair if it places a ban on their sources of income.

“When he [President Akufo-Addo] was campaigning for votes, he sat 'trotro' [public transport] and begged for the votes of these same people who operate these used vehicles imported into the country,” the vociferous communicator said.

“When he wanted to be president and went to Abossey Okai to beg for the votes of these spare parts dealers, didn’t he know they dealt in used spare parts?” Madam Mathias quizzed as she exposed the double standard of President Akufo-Addo.

“…You have not created jobs for your citizens but you always want to institute policies that will lead to the loss of jobs,” she criticised in Akan while vehemently appealing to Ghanaians to vote against Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP government.

The former Presidential staffer wondered why the NPP government would take steps to ban salvaged vehicles when the party promised to protect Ghanaians’ jobs and provide more to create wealth for all.

To her, the President after “lying” to the artisans for their votes in 2016 has turned against them, stressing that banning the importation of such vehicles would not completely stop road carnage in the country since new cars that are involved in accidents are remoulded by these artisans to be used on the country’s roads.

Her protest comes after Parliament adopted and approved the Joint Committees on Finance, Trade and Industry and Tourism report for amendments to be made in the Customs Act, 2015 which will ensure the importation of used vehicles is prohibited.