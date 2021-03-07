1 hour ago

Two Ghanaian players made the cut for the 2021 African Youth Championship tournament that ended on Saturday in Mauritania.

Ghana lifted the ultimate trophy after beating Uganda by 2-0 with all those goals coming from Hearts of Oak's Afriyie Barnie either side of half time.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was adjudged the goalkeeper of the tournament after keeping four clean sheets in the tournament while the outstanding Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was also selected by CAF technical study group.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerged as the best player of the tournament after his starring role for Ghana in the tournament with two goals one against Tanzania that is a potential Puskas award contender.

Ghana has two players in the best eleven same as silver medalists Uganda who have Aziz Kayondo and Derrick Kakooza.

A the back there is Flory Yangao (Central African Republic), Blondon Meyapya (Cameroon) and Jawra Lamin (Gambia

While in midfield there is El Mehdi El Moubarik (Morocco), Lamarana Jallow (Gambia) and Chibeb Labidi (Tunisia).

In attack Ghana's Abdul Fatawu, tournament top scorer Derrick Kakooza and Joffrey Bazie lead the attack.

2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations Best XI

Danlad Ibrahim (Ghana)

Flory Yangao (Central African Republic)

Blondon Meyapya (Cameroon)

Jawra Lamin (Gambia )

Aziz Kayondo (Uganda)

El Mehdi El Moubarik (Morocco)

Lamarana Jallow (Gambia)

Chibeb Labidi (Tunisia )

Abdul Fatawu I. (Ghana)

Derrick Kakooza (Uganda)

Joffrey Bazie ( Burkina Faso)