1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor, has questioned the high rating of Black Meteors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim by many people.

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper conceded eight goals in the just-ended AFCON U-23 tournament in Morocco, where Ghana was eliminated in the group stages.

Ghana won their first game 3-2 against Congo but suffered a 5-1 defeat to eventual winners and host nation Morocco. They ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Guinea.

Charles Taylor believes that Danlad Ibrahim was not up to par in the tournament and should not be exempt from criticism.

In an interview with Angel TV, Taylor expressed his disbelief that people consider Danlad Ibrahim to be the best goalkeeper despite conceding eight goals. He believes that this highlights a lack of seriousness in Ghanaian football.

"One goalkeeper [Danlad Ibrahim] conceded 8 goals in one tournament but here you guys say he is the best," he told Angel TV.

"So you can clearly see that we are joking here," he added.

Following their failure to qualify for the Olympic Games, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) disbanded the playing squad and technical team of the Black Meteors.

Ghana's participation in the Olympics will have to wait for at least another 24 years, as their last appearance was in 2004 in Athens.

Taylor's remarks reflect the disappointment and frustration among football enthusiasts in Ghana regarding the performance of the Black Meteors and the need for improvement in the country's football development.