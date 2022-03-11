1 hour ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Prosper Nartey Ogum says that his goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is ripe for the Black Stars and should be given the chance.

After the African Cup of Nations, a section of Ghanaian fans blamed Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot for some goals conceded.

The young goalie who kept post for the Black Satellites and also the Black Starlets has been touted as a potential Black Stars goalkeeper following his exploits for Asante Kotoko this campaign in the league.

“He’s a talented goalkeeper. He’s very good with the feet and the hand. Apart from that he has some goood leadership qualities. He is able to communicate well with his backline and corporate well with his backline,” Prosper Narteh Ogum said after the game against Bechem United.

The coach continued “I think as my colleague (Kassim Mingle) said he (Danlad) is ready for the national team call-up.”

Since taking over from Razak Abalora the young shot stopper has not looked back as he has kept six clean sheets in the league.