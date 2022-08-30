1 hour ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has urged the technical handlers of the Black Stars to consider taking Asante Kotoko goalkeeper to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has been in good form for both club and country as he helped Kotoko clinch the 25th Ghana Premier League title last season.

He is also the goalkeeper for the Black Galaxies having kept three clean sheets so far in matches against Benin and Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Gold, the former Ashgold shot stopper called on the technical team to cast an eye on the Kotoko goalkeeper.

“I know that the goalkeeping department of the Black Stars led by Richard Kingson is working and looking at Danlad Ibrahim," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“If they have to consider any goalkeeper apart from those playing outside the country then it should be Danlad Ibrahim.

“Of course, it’s obvious because he is our Black Galaxies number one and after the Black Stars, the next is the Black Galaxies.

“It will depend on what the coaches want from the goalkeeper and that is why I’m advising him on how to play.

“He can be in the team if the coaches want him and I’m very sure that if they can qualify most of the players will be at the World Cup," he added.