1 hour ago

An Apostle at the Church of Christ, Dr Daniel Asiamah, has thrown a challenge to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, to prove him wrong if he (Owusu Bempah) is a true prophet.

According to the Apostle, Owusu Bempah is full of deceit hence the public should desist from regarding him as a prophet.

In a seven-minute video on Facebook, the Apostle narrated how he found out that Owusu Bempah was a dishonest man of God.

To buttress his claim he said, “…Owusu Bempah and I met in 2016 on a TV program and he told a lie about me saying he flew to the spiritual realm and God told him that I’m not a man of God, that lie alone convinced me that he[Owusu Bempah] is not a prophet.

“Many Ghanaians will attest to the fact my preaching is always based on the Bible and not aimed at pleasing people like some do. I’ve never mentioned his [Owusu Bempah’s] name until today hence he should come out and prove me wrong if my words are untrue.” The Apostle dared.

Apostle Asiamah further advised Ghanaians to make a conscious effort of not falling prey to false prophets.

“We shall know false prophets by their fruits. Ghanaians! Beware of prophets who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly they are like ravenous wolves.” He warned.

Meanwhile, he insisted that Owusu Bempah should stop parading himself as the nation’s prophets because that title wasn’t conferred on him by any man of God.



Source: Ghanaweb