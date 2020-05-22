24 minutes ago

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour known in private life as Kwaku Agyei Antwi has sent a word of caution to a Ghanaian businessman who owns a media house.

In a video clip circulating on social media, Rev. Obofour is seen seated with three others believed to be his subordinates.

With a paper in his hands, the preacher who seemed furious communicated his readiness to deal with the businessman if he dares him.

"If you mess around with me, I’ll render you useless. I will ridicule you. You have presenters and tout yourself a businessman in this town. I can face you physically and spiritually.

"Presenter, let your boss dare me. You’ll be shocked. I’ll reveal bosses who drink blood and spend time killing people. I’m not afraid of anybody," he warned in the local dialect Twi while his junior pastors chorused.

It is unclear who the threats are directed at.

The video clip however comes few days after Kennedy Agyapong, owner of KenCity Media vowed to expose pastors he claims are fake.

The maverick lawmaker, who has Oman FM and Net2 TV as subsidiaries of his KenCity Media, has already caused the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of International God’s Way Church (IGWC).

Bishop Obinim was arraigned at an Accra Magistrate Court on Tuesday and charged with publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 29 of 1969.

He was granted GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, with one person to be justified, but remains in custody because of his inability to meet the bail condition, according to the Head of the CID Public Affairs, DSP Juliana Obeng.

