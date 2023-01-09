5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will by the end of this week finalize discussions on the preferred dates to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries and the roadmap for the exercise.

The presidential and parliamentary primaries will see the election of the party’s flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.

The party last week refuted claims that it had set the date for primaries on May 6, 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, the party through its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey indicated that engagements and considerations were still ongoing and will be concluded by midweek.

When he was asked for the specific date on which the party had settled for the primaries, Mr. Kwetey said, “I am not in a position to disclose that yet because the processes haven’t been completed as yet. Hopefully, we will complete them by midweek and once that is done, I will come out with a formal announcement as to exactly what is going to happen.”

Earlier reports suggested that members of the party who are interested in leading the party as presidential candidate are to pay a sum of GH¢500,000.00 as a filing fee and Gh¢30,000.00 as the nomination fee.

Source: citifmonline