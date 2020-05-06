2 hours ago

Versatile and seasoned host Nii Kpakpo Thompson says the secret to achieving success is making people feel good when you encounter them.

The host of the top-rated speed dating tv program “Date Rush” on tv3 was speaking with Miriam of 3FM 92.7 on a live chat dubbed ‘On record with Miriam’ - a live session with radio and television host Miriam Osei – Agyemang on weekends at 7pm on her handle IG: @afiamiriam.

He described “Date Rush” as one of the most exciting content to hit television programming in Ghana in recent times, expressing optimism that the show has the potential to become bigger.

He admits sometimes it can be challenging to manage the emotion of the contestants on the show however he employs his witty character to calm them down.

Date Rush is a speed dating program with the aim of matching single ladies with a single man. The process of match making is to be crowned with an ultimate date.

Date Rush is a production of Adesa Production Ltd, a member of the Media General Group.