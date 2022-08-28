1 hour ago

The betPawa Premier League is set to kick off on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022 across League Centres. Champions Asante Kotoko have a date with newly promoted Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports stadium as they aim to defend their title under new Head Coach Seydou Zerbo.

Rivals Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their campaign on the road as they make a trip to Dormaa to take on Aduana FC at the Agyeman Badu Park. The Premier League will take a break in November and resume in December due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The competition will be wrapped up on the weekend of June 9-12, 2023.

