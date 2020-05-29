12 minutes ago

The FA Cup will restart on the weekend of June 27-28 with the final set to take place on August 1.

Following the Premier League’s announcement that the league will restart on June 17, the FA followed suit on Friday with provisional dates for the domestic cup.

The quarter-finals will take place over the last weekend of June, with further information on venues and timings to be announced in due course.

FA Cup quarter-finals



Leicester City v Chelsea



Newcastle United v Manchester City



Sheffield United v Arsenal



Norwich City v Manchester United

The semi-finals will then take place on the weekend of July 11-12, with the final three weeks later on August 1.

There were reports the final round of Premier League action, which typically takes place on a Sunday, would fall on the opening weekend of August – more specifically August 2.

But the FA’s announcement of the August 1 final no longer makes that possible, and it remains to be seen whether the league will now finish in late July or later in August.