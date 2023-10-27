The Elections Committee has released the dates for the Executive Council elections of the remaining nine Regional Football Associations

In accordance with Article 47(8) of the GFA Statutes 2019, ten (10) Executive Council membership positions are available to the various members of each regional association.

The elections for the Executive Council members for Upper East RFA, Volta RFA, Ashanti RFA, and Western RFA will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Upper West RFA, Northern RFA, Greater Accra RFA, Central RFA, and Eastern RFA will hold their Executive Council membership elections on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Article 47(8) of the GFA Statutes states as follows: There shall be an Executive Council of the RFAs which shall consist of:

a) The Chairman elected by the regional Congress. The Vice Chairman of the Executive Council shall be elected from amongst the Executive Council at its maiden sitting. The Vice-Chairman shall act in the absence of the Chairman.

b) Three (3) persons elected by the registered Second Division Football Clubs in the region

c) Two (2) persons elected by the DFA Chairpersons in the region

d).Two (2) persons elected by the Juvenile Football Clubs in the region

e) One (1) person elected by the Women Football Clubs in the region

f) One (1) person elected by the Referees in the region

g) One (1) person elected by the Coaches in the region