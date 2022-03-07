3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed scored for his lower tier Spanish side FC Cartagena on Sunday evening.

FC Cartagena had to come from behind to defeat Eibar 4-1 on Sunday in the Spanish Segunda B.

Dauda Mohammed is owned by Belgium giants Anderlecht but is currently on loan at the lower tier Spanish side.

The away side Eibar opened the scores in the early minutes of the game against the run of play as Diego Molina capitalized on some lax defending to put Eibar ahead.

Yann Bodiger pulled parity for the home side on the cusp of half time before Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed gave his side the lead they deserved after recess in the 52nd minute of the game.

The home side added two more goals to seal the game with Alfredo Ortuno the brace hero for the home side.

The former Kotoko youngster has now scored seven goals this season for his lower tier Spanish side.