2 hours ago

Gospel legends, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, created an electrifying atmosphere at the 10th anniversary of this year’s Youth Xplo event organised by the youth of Bethany Methodist Church.

On Saturday night, 15th July 2023, their powerful ministrations brought the roof of the Church Hall down, leaving the audience yearning for more.

The Youth Xplo event has been dedicated to prison evangelism, serving as a testament to the unwavering belief of the church’s youth in the transformative power of love, forgiveness, and redemption.

Mr. Raymond Richard Bainson, the Chairman of the planning committee, expressed how they have witnessed numerous stories of hope emerging from the darkness of incarceration. Through reaching out to those marginalised by society in prisons such as Ankaful, Nsawam, Akuse, and the Bostal Home, shattered lives have been rebuilt with newfound purpose and faith.

The headline artists of the night, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, graced the stage with an exceptional live band performance of their timeless hit songs like “Bebre,” “Nea Y3 Huyi,” and “Mebo Wo Din Daa” among others. In addition to their captivating musical journey, they shared stories from their early days in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, where they lived and began singing.

Before the legendary trio took the stage, the Voices of Praise from the Presbyterian Church in Abelenkpe, Accra, opened the night of music with a soothing performance that set the tone for an evening of dance and praise. Their rendition of old gospel songs, including the popular “Obatanpa Wayayie nie” by gospel all-stars and songs by Yaw Sarpong, took the audience on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The Bethany Jewels from Bethany Methodist Church in Dzorwulu, then took over the stage with a powerful ministration, offering their own rendition of the popular songs “Way3 me yie” by Piesie Esther and “Aseda” by Nacee, which have taken the nation by storm.

Yahwehson, a solo gospel artist, brought a reggae flavour to his ministration, captivating the audience with his unique style. Cheers and loud applause filled the hall as he concluded his performance, leading the patrons into a powerful prayer session.

The Emerald of Praise did not disappoint. Their amazing performance kept patrons on their feet to dance the night away.

The Youth Xplo is an annual event organised by the youth of Bethany Methodist Church with the goal of drawing souls to Christ through evangelism and music. This year’s edition marked a significant milestone as they celebrated 10 years of impactful ministry and spreading the message of love and redemption to those in need.

Source: citifmonline