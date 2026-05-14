David Abagna fires Ordabasy into Kazakhstan Cup semi-finals

Football player in a light blue jersey smiling and making a celebratory hand gesture for a club poster or promo image.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 14, 2026

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna Sandan announced himself in style at FC Ordabasyafter scoring his first goal for the club to seal a crucial Kazakhstan Cup quarter-final victory.

The 27-year-old came off the bench to inspire Ordabasy to a narrow 1-0 win over FC Zhetysu Taldykorgan and book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Abagna, who recently joined the Kazakh side from APOEL FC, started the match among the substitutes as Ordabasy struggled to break down a disciplined Zhetysu defence in a tense quarter-final encounter.

With the game still deadlocked at half-time, Ordabasy manager turned to the Ghanaian midfielder for inspiration, introducing him at the start of the second half in place of forward Magzhan Toktybay.

Just three minutes after the restart, Abagna found the breakthrough, calmly finishing to hand Ordabasy the decisive goal and send the home supporters into celebration.

The strike marked a significant personal milestone for the former Ghana Premier League star, who had been steadily adapting to life in Kazakhstan since his move from Cyprus.

His match-winning contribution is expected to boost both his confidence and growing influence within the squad as Ordabasy continue their push for silverware this season.

Ordabasy will now shift focus to the semi-finals of the Kazakhstan Cup, with Abagna hoping his memorable first goal is the beginning of a strong run of form for the club.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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