1 hour ago

Ghana and Al Hilal midfielder David Abagna Sandan scored his first goal for his Sudanese side against Contonsport of Garoua in the CAF Champions League clash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sudanese giants defeated Cameroonina side Cotonsport 2-0 in the Group B clash in their match day four contest in Omdurman.

Al Hilal started the game in dominant fashion as they probed for the opening goal and it was no surprise when their efforts paid off in the 41st minute as former RTU midfielder David Abagnan grabbed the opener.

He was assisted by teammate Mohamed Abdelrahman as he finished off a nice team move.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the home side but they added the second goal from the penalty spot which was converted by DR Congo striker Makabi Lilepo.

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna Sandan was replaced in the 64th minute with Fabrice Ngoma taking his place.

He joined the Sudanese giants from Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United in the January transfer window after the CHAN tournament.