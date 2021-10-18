6 hours ago

David Bethel is distinct with his infectious style of leading Spirit-Filled Worship and that caught the attention of the “All that Matters” hit maker – Minister GUC.

The “Expression” is a flagship intimate worship event led by David Bethel. It is that one place believers gather to express worship, supplication, prayer and honor to God the very way it feels on the inside.

One of the videos from the “Sunyani” episode of this event titled “Church Medley” covered the hit worship sound – “All that Matters” and this qualified graciously for a post on the Instagram feed of Minister GUC when he spotted it.

More videos and audios from David Bethel at the Expression is currently available on YouTube and other music avenues.