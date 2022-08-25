2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian forward David Bremang has joined lower-tier English side Crawley Town on a two-year deal in the current summer transfer window.

"Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of forward David Bremang on a two-year deal." the club announced.

The 22-year-old joins the club from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The striker began his career at the Coventry youth setup before making the move to Barnsley in 2021.

The forward impressed with the Tykes’ U23’s and finished the 2021/22 season as the top goalscorer. Thanks to his impressive form, David was given two opportunities in the Barnsley first-team last season.

Bremang first featured amongst the substitutes during Barnsley’s Emirates FA Cup third-round victory over Barrow AFC in January before making his Sky Bet Championship debut at Nottingham Forest a fortnight later.

He then came from the bench on the final day of the season at West Bromwich Albion, replacing Clarke Oduor with 29 minutes remaining, and looked lively as he aimed to take his opportunity.

Speaking on the signing, manager Kevin Betsy said: “David is a player that we have been tracking for some time. He is very quick and powerful and is a good finisher, he will add a new dimension to our forward line and challenge the already good strikers we have at the club. He has been at two good clubs in Coventry and Barnsley. Both are Championship clubs with high-quality forwards, so opportunities were limited with more experienced players ahead of him. Strength in depth is important to us, and we feel we have signed a player that will cause problems for opponents.”