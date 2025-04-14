1 day ago

The African Boxing Union (ABU) has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s David Ikpaibi as the new chairman of the ABU Western Region Title Committee.

The announcement was made through a press release by the ABU on the morning of Monday, April 14, 2025.

The ABU also stated the appointment of three other team members to the committee.

The new members of the committee include Jean Paul Dago (Côte D’Ivoire), Dr. Kosovo Adote (Togo), and Patrick Johnson of Ghana. The newly appointed members have been tasked to assist the chairman in the effective running of the committee.

The ABU also communicated to the public to contact the new appointees for any WABU title fight inquiries & sanction requests.