18 hours ago

West Ham United manager David Moyes has voiced his disappointment after midfielder Mohammed Kudus played his last match for the club before heading for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations with the Ghana national team.

Kudus, who has been a standout performer for West Ham since joining in the summer transfer window, is set to leave for Ghana this weekend. Moyes acknowledged Kudus' impact, emphasizing the need for other players to step up in his absence.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been in exceptional form, scoring ten goals in 23 matches for the London club. Moyes urged the team's other players to fill the void left by Kudus and maintain the positive momentum.

Reflecting on the team's achievements at the halfway point of the season, Moyes praised the overall performance but acknowledged the challenge of coping without Kudus during the AFCON period.

"It’s a brilliant start for us [to have the Club’s highest points tally at the halfway point of the season] and it’s another win," said Moyes after the victory over Arsenal on Thursday night. "I just keep looking at the wins, and it’s great that we can do that. We keep going and want to build on it."

He added, "Unfortunately, we’re probably going to lose Mo [Kudus] to the Africa Cup of Nations, so we’re going to need other players to step up. This is where we need to see players coming in, stepping up, and keeping us going in that direction because we’re going to need them badly."

As Kudus departs for AFCON preparations with Ghana, Moyes emphasized the importance of squad depth and the collective effort of the team in maintaining their positive trajectory in the league.