7 minutes ago

West Ham head coach, David Moyes, has praised the impact of Mohammed Kudus, stating that the Ghanaian has settled well into the team.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax during the summer transfer window and has made a significant impact since his arrival, scoring five goals in all competitions for the Hammers.

Moyes specifically highlighted Kudus' performance in West Ham's recent 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, where the Ghanaian was on the scoresheet.

Moyes commended Kudus for causing problems for the opposition and credited him for being the team's brightest spark and a key contributor to their attacking play.

"He’s settled in well, getting us goals, and in the main a lot of the forward boys – whether it be Tomáš Souček or Mo, or Lucas Paquetá or Jarrod Bowen – have been getting us goals so long may it continue," Moyes said.

Kudus has become an integral part of West Ham's attacking setup, showcasing his versatility and goal-scoring prowess.

The 23-year-old's performances have earned him recognition, and Moyes expressed hope that Kudus will continue his impressive form in upcoming fixtures.

West Ham will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match, and Kudus will be eager to contribute to the team's success in that encounter.