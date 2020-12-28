4 hours ago

Musician Davido was in another 'fight' in Accra and this time with his fellow Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy.

The two reportedly met inside Twist Night Club in the early hours of Monday December 28, 2020. According to eyewitnesses Burna Boy spotted Davido in the club and he made an attempt to move to Davido and this resulted in serious physical exchanges between the two artistes and Davido was forced to angrily leave the club.

Another Nigerian artiste, Wizkid was also inside the same club while all this was happening and he was seen in the a viral video quietly looking on and sipping his drink.

Meanwhile, none of the three artistes have made any comments about the incident yet.