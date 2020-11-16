2 hours ago

Nigerian music star, Davido has revealed he has a couple of hot jams coming out very soon with some of Ghana’s dopest talents.

According to Davido, it was a great experience for him to work with these amazing Ghanaian musicians.

“I have a great song with Stonebwoy which is yet to be released. It is an amazing recording and we have shot an equally amazing video”.

He told Kojo Manuel, host of the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ on Y 107.9 FM.

He furthered that he has also recorded a song with Darko Vibes and even shot the video of that song in Ghana.

Davido seems to have worked on numerous projects on his short visit to Ghana a few months back. The musician revealed that he worked on a total of four (4) songs in a single night with music producer KillBeatz.

“KillBeatz came to my hotel room when I visited Ghana and we recorded about 4 songs," he said.

The musician motioned he will be coming to Ghana in December and extolled the hospitality he enjoyed in the country on his last visit.

“I like how Ghanaians have embraced their Nigerian brothers in the country and I have a great love for Ghana. Ghana is great and it is a place I always wanted to be in. It is like a second home to me," the singer remarked.

Davido hopes to churn out great music with any and every Ghanaian musician who approaches him.

Commenting on his most recent collaboration with Mugeez, he said, “Mugeez has always been like my brother and I had always wanted a song with him. Mebe is a perfect song we made together. And ooh, just anticipate, Mugeez is also dropping a new album and we have a collaboration together on that too”.

He admitted that his recently released album is doing so well and “no matter what if God is by your side, your detractors will never get to you."