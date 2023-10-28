18 minutes ago

A day-old baby boy abandoned in a bush near the Bole customs barrier on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah region has been rescued.

The baby was found on Friday night at about 10:p.m.

A young man who found the baby told Adom News he was easing himself in the bush when he heard the cry of a baby.

He drew closer and saw the baby lying in the bush wrapped in a cloth.

He said he quickly called the Assembly man for Chorebang who also informed the police who rushed to the scene with a motorbike to pick up the baby to the Bole district hospital.

The crime officer at Bole, ASP Wisdom Pavis who confirmed the story said the baby is still at the hospital doing well.

ASP Pavis said they are yet to get in touch with the Bole district social welfare to decide the way forward.