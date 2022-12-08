4 hours ago

The yet-to-be-identified mother has since gone into hiding

Residents have been thrown into a state of shock after a day-old baby was found dumped in a bush at Amponsa-Kwaa on Wednesday morning.

The helpless innocent baby boy was found by a good samaritan who later blew an alarm for people to come around, according to an eyewitness report.

The unknown mother who dumped her day-old baby into the bush has faced the wrath of residents who witnessed the unfortunate incident.

According to most of these eyewitnesses who came across this shocking news, the perpetrator of such a heinous act will surely be exposed and be made to pay for her evil deeds.

The yet-to-be-identified mother who committed the crime has since gone into hiding as both residents and other security agencies have been pursuing her.

"God will surely punish the wicked mother who threw this child into the bush here," an angry woman said.

"Why would you carry a baby for nine months and dump it into the bush just a few days after birth? Is that not madness? I pray God closes this person's womb forever," another woman said.

"This is a bigger abomination and the perpetrators will surely be exposed. They will pay for their evil deeds. How dare you throw a child into a bush alive?" another person reacted.

Justice Kyei Baffour Awuah aka Wofa Kusi, the Assembly Member for the area who earlier spoke to GhanaWeb said, it was good news the baby was alive.

He further revealed that the wicked woman who dumped the baby into the bush was going to be pursued by all efforts to be brought to book.

In an updated report, the honourable member revealed that the case which was initially lodged at the Afasiebon Police Station was later forwarded to the DOVVSU department of the Abuakwa divisional Police station.

He further revealed that as police seriously manhunt for the wicked mother, the baby had been put on a life-supporting treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation by GhanaWeb at the time of filing this story revealed that the innocent baby was responding to treatment and that he will soon be discharged.

Source: Ghanaweb