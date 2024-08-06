1 hour ago

Alexander Baidoo, the Amenfi Central District Chief Executive (DCE), in the Western Region, has supervised the reshaping of some deplorable roads within the district.

The roads that have been reshaped so far include Watrem – Ayiem and Ankwaaso – Achichire to Kwaaman and Bonuakrom areas.

Mr. Baidoo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the initiative was part of his plans to enhance connectivity and create safer roads for the residents.

“I am very much concerned about the development of my people and also worry about how dilapidated the nature of the roads which is affecting almost every aspect of the district,” he said.

He, therefore, assured the residents of his commitment to ensure that all roads in the area became motorable to enhance economic activities in the district.