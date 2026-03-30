1 hour ago

Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah, has stated that Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) dealt a major blow to businesses, particularly within the insurance sector, warning that full recovery will take time.

According to him, insurers and other firms continue to grapple with the after-effects of the programme, with its impact still evident in their operations.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana, Sir Sam Jonah stressed that while signs of recovery are emerging, the sector is yet to fully regain its footing.

“The DDEP was a blow to the capital base of many firms, insurers, and intermediaries alike. Recovery has been underway, and the numbers are encouraging, but we must not mistake recovery for full restoration,” he said.

He urged industry players to openly acknowledge the challenges confronting them and take deliberate steps to address them, cautioning against complacency.

“I will not soften these. They require honest naming, because problems that are named can be solved. Problems that are spoken around, in whispers and euphemisms, only grow,” he told participants at the conference.

Sir Sam Jonah further noted that prior to the DDEP, many insurance firms had heavily invested in government securities such as Treasury bills and bonds, widely considered low-risk. However, the debt exchange programme resulted in significant losses and liquidity constraints, exposing vulnerabilities within the sector.