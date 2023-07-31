17 hours ago

Government has commenced an alternative offer for pension funds exchange inviting holders of domestic notes and bonds of the central government, E.S.L.A Plc and Daakye Trust Plc.

The government is seeking to exchange approximately, GHS 31 billion principal amount of the eligible bonds for a package of new bonds.

“This invitation is intended to enable the Pension Funds to preserve their patrimonial value while exchange their eligible bonds for bonds that offer more potential liquidity”, a Monday, July 31, 2023, statement from the Ministry of Finance announced.

It is a sequel to the recently launched dollar-denominated bonds and cocoa bills exchange.

The Invitation is available only to registered holders of Eligible Bonds that are Pension Funds (“Eligible Holders”).

Eligible Holders tendering their Eligible Bonds pursuant to the Invitation will receive Exchange Bonds of the Government on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Exchange Memorandum.

All offers to exchange Eligible Bonds made by Eligible Holders (an “Offer” or “Exchange Instruction”) are irrevocable and subject to withdrawal rights under certain limited circumstances.

“By tendering their Eligible Bonds, Eligible Holders represent and warrant that such Eligible Bonds constitute all the Eligible Bonds owned by them and consent to the blocking by the Central Securities Depository (CSD) of

any attempt to transfer them prior to the Settlement Date or the termination of the Invitation by the Republic.

“Offers may only be submitted starting today (the “Launch Date”) and ending at 4:00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)) on 18th August 2023 (the “Expiration Date”).

However, the Government may extend the Expiration Date (including for one or more series of

Eligible Bonds).

“Eligible Holders who deliver valid Offers at or prior to the Expiration Date that are accepted by the Government receive on the Settlement Date (as defined below) in exchange for their Eligible Bonds accepted by the Government, the same aggregate principal amount distributed (in the proportions indicated below) across new tranches of the currently outstanding GOG Bonds issued in February 2023 and maturing in 2027 and 2028 (respectively, the “GOG Bond 2027” and the “GOG Bond 2028”, and collectively, such new tranches issued pursuant to the Invitation, the “New Tranches”).

In addition to the Exchange Bonds, tendering Eligible Holders will receive a distribution of two additional interest payment instruments linked to the Exchange Bonds, with no principal amount, each maturing, respectively, in 2027 and 2028 (collectively, the “New Interest-Only Bonds”).

The proportions of New Tranches and New Interest-Only Bonds to be received by tendering Eligible Holders in exchange for their Eligible Bonds are allocated.

The Invitation will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 18th August 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Government as set forth in the Exchange Memorandum (the “Expiration Date”). Offers may not be revoked or withdrawn at any time except in the limited circumstances described in the Exchange Memorandum.

“On 25th August 2023 (the “Settlement Date”) the Government will issue the New Bonds to Eligible Holders whose Offers are accepted for credit to the account of such Eligible Holder at Ghana’s CSD. The Government reserves the right to extend the Settlement Date (including with respect to one or more series of Eligible Bonds) without offering Eligible Holders the right to withdraw their Offers, provided that such extended Settlement Date is not later than 28th August 2023 (the “Longstop Date”).

“The Government may extend the Settlement Date beyond such Longstop Date and designate a new Longstop Date, but such extension will be subject to the granting of withdrawal rights to Eligible Holders who submitted Offers before such extension, subject to the conditions described in the Exchange Memorandum.”

Source: citifmonline