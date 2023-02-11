3 hours ago

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has admonished the officials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government which includes Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to humble themselves.

Speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Charles Owusu rebuked the officials for their puffed-up way and manner of approaching Ghanaians, especially regarding the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) of the government.

He wondered why the government wants to proceed with their decision despite many Ghanaians, particularly bondholders, vehemently speaking against it and demanding a reconsideration of the government's debt restructuring arrangements.

"In Ghana, every poor person is a witch or wizard. When you have money, even if you are a witch, no one sees you as such. So, people save up so that they don't become a burden in the future...President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this is getting out of hand", he stated.

He advised the government to show empathy for the ordinary Ghanaian.

"These individual bondholders were not voted for. It is you who were voted for. You said you could do it and were elected but if things are going south, come down! Humble yourselves!! The appointees must humble themselves and show empathy with Ghanaians", he cautioned.