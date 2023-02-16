3 hours ago

A former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has joined in the calls for an issuer exemption of pensioner investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The retired military officer was in Parliament to support the pensioner bondholders who are in the house to witness the Finance Minister make a statement.

In an interview with Citi News the former Chief of Defence Staff said it is wrong for pensioners to be asked to pay for government’s mismanagement of the economy.

“Until you have gone through the mill, you will not understand pensioners. Pensioners who have worked and saved money for when they retire are now being asked to pay for government’s mismanagement.”

“This is totally wrong, the money belongs to the Pensioners. Government cannot come demanding it against their will.”

Source: citifmonline