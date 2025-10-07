4 hours ago

The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Eric Abavare, has strongly criticised the government’s handling of the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, describing recent strategies as superficial and misguided.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 6, 2025, Prof. Abavare expressed frustration over what he called the government's increasing focus on “new terminologies” rather than tangible solutions. He specifically mocked the term “de-chemicalisation,” suggesting it trivialises the environmental crisis posed by illegal mining.

“Dear Ghanaian, have you heard of the new terminology called de-chemicalization? It is funny because the core idea is being shifted to a point of trivialization,” he wrote.

Prof. Abavare argued that while policymakers focus on semantics, the destruction of rivers, forests, and farmlands continues unabated. He accused decision-makers of prioritising technical jargon over practical interventions.

“Our inability to solve the problem has been shrouded and made unmeaningful by ‘majoring’ the minor and ‘minoring’ the major. It is the weak mind which does this because it seeks to avoid being blamed,” he stated.

Clarifying the concept, Prof. Abavare explained that in technical contexts, de-chemicalisation refers to water purification processes that eliminate man-made chemical pollutants. However, he maintained that its recent use in public discourse reflects a lack of seriousness and distracts from meaningful action.

He further questioned the political will of the current administration to tackle galamsey effectively, arguing that President John Dramani Mahama lacks the resolve to make decisive interventions.

“As to whether or not we’ll succeed in getting our fresh streams and rivers back depends largely on the will of the President — which, from where I sit, he does not have,” he remarked.

Prof. Abavare ended his remarks with a solemn tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty during anti-galamsey operations, including the late Major Maxwell Mahama and eight other public officials.

“May the thoughts of Major Maxwell Mahama and the eight officials never be so easily forgotten. Kwame Ghana, dayie,” he concluded.