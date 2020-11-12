54 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Oquaye and the leadership of Parliament have described the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings as a great loss to the nation.



Reacting to the demise of the former president, the Speaker asked for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

According to him, the contribution of the former leader to our current democratic dispensation cannot be glossed over.

Read his statement below

Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye, the Leadership and Membership of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament have learnt with utmost sadness, the passing of Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, 12/11/2020.

President Rawlings was the first President of the fourth Republic. His contribution to our current democratic dispensation cannot be glossed over.

His passing is indeed a great loss to our Republic.

May he find eternal rest.