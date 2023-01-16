3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has advised the public not to rubbish the government's Debt Exchange Programme.

The government in December last year announced an amendment to the initial Domestic Debt Exchange programme (DDEP), under which individual bondholders are asked to submit to a “voluntary” exchange of their domestic bonds for new bonds.

But there is a strong opposition against this programme as the Individual Bondholders’ Forum (IBF), a voluntary group of individual bondholders, have kicked against it and Pensioner Bondholders Forum has also petitioned government to exempt all pensioners holding sovereign bonds from the programme.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Henry Kokofu asked the leaders spearheading this programme to engage the stakeholders to clearly understand its significance and also disabuse the minds of Ghanaians of any misconceptions.

He also assured the general public that the government means well with this Debt Exchange Programme.

"Having stakeholder engagements with those who have been affected to get their buy-in is very important. I know the leaders won't all of sudden bring about this policy; there were consultations but further stakeholder engagement is very significant . . . But if we have rubbished everything and make it appear like we're insensitive to the plight of the people it isn't a good thing," he said.