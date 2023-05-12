4 hours ago

Ghana’s official creditors have formed a committee co-chaired by China and France to commence debt restructuring talks.

The creditor committee was officially formed on Friday, May 12, 2023.

By this, Ghanaian authorities are expected to seek from all private creditors and other official bilateral creditors, debt treatments on terms at least as favourable as those being considered by the creditor committee, in line with the comparability of treatment principle.

A joint statement issued by the Creditor Committee for Ghana under the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI, noted that, “the creditor committee examined the macroeconomic and financial situation of Ghana, including its long-term debt sustainability, and its formal request for a debt treatment under the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI” endorsed under the Saudi G20 Presidency in November 2020, which was also endorsed by the Paris Club.”

It also notes that, “the creditor committee supports Ghana’s envisaged IMF upper credit tranche (UCT) program and its swift adoption by the IMF Executive Board to address Ghana’s urgent financing needs. The creditor committee encourages Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to maximize their support for Ghana to meet its long-term financial needs.”

It further explains that consistent with their national laws and internal procedures, creditor committee members are committed to negotiating with the Republic of Ghana terms of a restructuring of their claims to be finalized in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in accordance with the “Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI”.

The creditor committee however urges private creditors and other official bilateral creditors to commit without delay to negotiate with Ghana such debt treatments that are crucial to ensure the full effectiveness of the debt treatment for Ghana under the Common Framework.

Source: citifmonline