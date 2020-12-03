5 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has warned the general public not to engage in activities that will disrupt the December 7 elections.

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the IGP cautioned the electorates not to ride motorbikes to the polling stations as it will be a breach of the security services' instructions to maintain law and order during the elections.

He stated that all motorbike riders are to ensure their bikes are parked some metres away from the centre before they cast their ballots.

He assured the public that the Police will use the appropriate measures and apply minimum force on offenders.

''We're not going to allow motorbikes at the polling stations...Within at least about 200 to 300 meters from the polling stations, we'll prevent people from using motorbikes. So, if you bring a motorbike, you have to park your motorbike somewhere and walk to the polling station. If you come to the polling station with your motorbike, we will seize the motorbike.''

''We have the Rapid Response Unit. If a Police officer sees a motorbike at the polling station, the officer must call for us to arrest the rider'', he instructed.